British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a news conference in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths as officials get ready to unveil reopening plan

There are 74 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus

The province recorded three new deaths and 23 new cases of COVID-19 on the same day as it is scheduled to unveil a broad plan on how to reopen B.C.’s economy.

On Wednesday (May 6), Dr. Bonnie Henry said a total of 2,255 people have tested positive for the virus and 1,494 of them have since recovered. A total of 124 people have died. One of the three people who died Wednesday was on Vancouver Island, while two more were in the Vancouver Coastal Health area. All were seniors in longterm care.

There are now 74 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus, with 19 of them in ICU. Henry said there were no new outbreaks in longterm or acute care settings but 17 remain active, while an additional 17 have been declared over.

B.C. did not implement a hard shutdown like those seen in Ontario and Quebec, which both began their own reopening plans this week. In B.C., many non-essential businesses have continued to operate at a reduced level.

On Monday, Henry released modelling showing that current interactions, which are at 30 per cent of pre-coronavirus days, could double to 60 per cent and still keep hospitalizations fairly flat.

The details of B.C. re-opening plan are scheduled to be unveiled at 3 p.m.

The total case breakdown, by region: 852 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health, 1,046 in Fraser Health, 124 in Island Health, 179 in Interior Health and 54 in Northern Health.

READ MORE: Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

READ MORE: Officials say B.C. could eventually double interactions without causing new COVID-19 surge

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Much of the focus going forward is set to be on staying home when sick, keeping up increased person hygiene and screening for symptoms

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Family’s vehicle and boat trailer severely vandalized near Burton
Next story
No barrier for fatal stretch of Highway 97: Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

Just Posted

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

Kelowna city planners want to ban drive-thrus to reduce GHG emissions

‘While drive-thrus represent a convenient way for many to pick up a meal, it cannot be said that they are a necessity’

Central Okanagan Foundation’s Community Response Fund surpasses $75,000 raised

The Central Okanagan Foundation is matching all donations up to $75,000

FortisBC program to help students learn about energy from home

Lessons challenge students to consider social, ethical, environmental implications of energy use

Kelowna designed ‘In This Together’ t-shirt to support local service industry

The simple purchase of a T-shirt will help local businesses overcome effects of COVID-19

COVID-19: B.C. prepares to restart more retail, services, offices in May

Dentistry, hair salons, restaurants need approved protection plans

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Owner seeks return of missing Shuswap tortoise

Cruz the tortoise weighs more than 60 lbs and may have sought shelter in a barn or shed

Anti-Trudeau group protests COVID-19, 5G, gun ban in Vernon

Picketers protest federal government in rain at Polson Park

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

No barrier for fatal stretch of Highway 97: Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

Minsitry determines some parts of highway warrant barrier, but not section of recent fatal crash

COLUMN: Examining the federal firearms ban

Public has raised questions about Prime Minister’s decision to ban certain firearms

Shuswap school puts students, families’ culinary skills to the test

Chase’s Haldane Elementary holding Masterchef challenge, sharing images of plates online

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths as officials get ready to unveil reopening plan

There are 74 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus

Most Read