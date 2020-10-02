Pandemic precaution sign at Hastings elementary school in Vancouver, September 2, 2020. (The Canadian Press)

B.C. reports 161 new COVID-19 cases, near daily record

Surrey hospital declares outbreak, Peace Arch alert ends

B.C. health officials reported 161 more COVID-19 cases for Oct. 2, with active cases in the province rising to 1,302.

That’s a high point for the number of cases confirmed for a single 24-hour period, as coronavirus testing ramps up. The daily record for B.C. is 165. The Oct. 1 total was 82 cases, with more than 10,000 tests completed in one day for the first time.

There were three additional coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing B.C.’s total to 238. There are 63 people in hospital with COVID-19 related conditions, and 3,114 people under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known sources of infection.

There has been one new health-care facility outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital and the outbreaks at Yaletown House in Vancouver and Peach Arch Hospital have been declared over. In total, 14 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and three acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

There have been no new community outbreaks declared, and no schools have yet reported outbreaks. For schools, an “outbreak” is declared if there are two or more people who test positive and the origin of their exposure is not known.

“Despite the uncertainty and stress that has come with this, there is much that is in our control,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a statement. “Take confidence in knowing that always using our layers of protection reduces our risks, helps to break the chains of transmission and keeps the virus under control.”

Regional health authorities have web pages for current outbreaks, including for Fraser Health, the region that typically has the highest number of new cases in a day, followed by Vancouver Coastal.

Island Health and Interior Health recorded no new cases for Oct. 2, and one additional case was reported in Northern Health.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
