B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the province’s COVID-19 vaccine program, May 10, 2021. (B.C. government)

B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stays low, 41 cases Wednesday

Two hospital outbreaks over, none in senior care homes

B.C.’s COVID-19 infection remained low and stable Wednesday, with 41 new cases, no deaths or outbreaks in senior care facilities, and outbreaks in two of three hospitals declared over.

More than 50 per cent of adults have now received two doses of vaccine, with more than 80 per cent having at least one. Health Minister Adrian Dix said Wednesday that vaccination clinics are continuing to make progress, with 441,000 doses delivered across the province during the week that ended Saturday. About 40,000 of those were first doses as public health officials use pop-up clinics and other strategies to reach as many people as possible with vaccines.

The test positivity rate, how many others each infected person passes the virus on to, remain below one in all areas of B.C., Dix said.

B.C. recorded no new deaths and no outbreaks in senior care facilities for the sixth straight day. An outbreak at Laurel Place at Surrey Memorial Hospital continues, but outbreaks at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops and Eagle Ridge Hospital in Port Moody have been declared over.

By region, the new and active cases are:

• 11 new cases in Fraser Health, 165 active

• 10 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 258 active

• 16 new cases in Interior Health, 157 active

• two new cases in Northern Health, 28 active

• one new case in Island Health, 24 active

• one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada, 7 active

