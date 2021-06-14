Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick, assistant deputy speaker at the B.C. legislature, presides over committee discussions. The legislature is completing its delayed spring session this week, with most MLAs participating by video conference. (Hansard TV)

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 infections dip below 100 over weekend

Only 68 new cases recorded Monday, four additional deaths

B.C. public health officials reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 113 for Sunday and only 68 new cases on Monday, June 14, the fewest since last August.

Vaccination with at least one dose is up to nearly 76 per cent of adults, as B.C. opens up recreational travel province-wide starting Tuesday and eases conditions for outdoor and some indoor activities.

As of Monday there are 136 people in hospital, down from 162 on Friday, and 42 in intensive care, continuing a downward trend with transmission events per infected person declining in all regions of the province. There were four additional deaths over the three days, for a total of 1,734 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Of the 277 cases over three days, 36 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 148 are in the Fraser Health region, 12 are in the Island Health region, 63 are in the Interior Health region, 16 are in the Northern Health region and two are of people who reside outside of Canada, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix reported June 14.

An outbreak at Richmond Hospital has been declared over, leaving Kelowna General Hospital as the only acute-care facility in COVID-19 outbreak protocol. Second outbreaks continue to be monitored at Cherington Place care home and Glenwood Seniors Community in Surrey, and active outbreaks continue at Spring Valley Care Centre in Kelowna, Heritage Manor in Fort St. John and Rotary Manor in Dawson Creek.

