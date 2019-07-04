According to the B.C. government, more than 158,000 responses have been collected since an online survey on daylight saving time was launched last week. (123rf.com/Yukon News)

B.C.’s daylight saving time survey seeing record number of responses

Survey offers choice between scrapping or keeping clock change

It seems British Columbians aren’t afraid to share their opinions on daylight saving time.

According to the provincial government, more than 158,000 responses have been collected since an online survey on the issue was launched last week. The number — a record, according to the province — is eight times more than the amount of survey responses — 19,291 — the province received in the seven days following the start of cannabis-regulation engagement.

The time survey asks residents to share their views on whether or not B.C. should continue to observe the bi-annual time change — from daylight saving time in the summer to standard time in the winter. It also aims to gauge if residents feel alignment with neighbouring provinces, territories and states is important.

The choices being considered: that the province continue to change clocks or that the province adopt year-round observance of daylight saving time.

The survey, which includes a link to background information on B.C. time observances, is set to remain open until July 19 at 4 p.m.

READ ALSO: Should B.C. get rid of Daylight Saving Time?

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Power restored at Landmark after FortisBC substation equipment failure

Just Posted

Rain, thunderstorms spoil City Park Water Park re-opening plan

Kelowna’s popular water park won’t get the proper kickoff it deserves due to inclement weather

Power restored at Landmark after FortisBC substation equipment failure

More than 200 customers lost power for almost an hour Thursday afternoon

BC SPCA launches #NoHotPets campaign to highlight dangers of leaving pets inside cars

Many dog owners don’t know how deadly hot cars can be, SPCA stated

Possibly worst Okanagan cherry season in 20 years

Cherry season in the Okanagan is taking a hit, farmers are trying to stay positive

Locals excel at Okanagan tennis tournament

Lake Country’s Antonio Braz won his division at the 106th Annual Canada Day tournament

Abducted B.C. toddler found in Europe three years later

Lauren Etchells left Canada with her young daughter against a court order in 2016

When God moved the mountain the Hedly slide of 1939

Tales from the past by Brian Wilson

Lower Mainland city calls for a B.C. police force

Resolution off to UBCM convention in September

Threats made against Shuswap movie theatre staff prompt cancellation of anti-abortion film

Shuswap Pro-Life Society supports decision, will pursue private screening of movie Unplanned

College places additional conditions on Vernon physiotherapist accused of sexual assault

Stephen Witvoet’s matters are currently before the courts

Homes for B.C. farmers’ relatives get break from NDP government

Mobile homes on Agricultural Land Reserve ‘grandfathered’ for a year

B.C. woman’s pride flag cut up, left on doorstep

Lia Bishop says vandalism illustrates the need for displays of pride and inclusivity

BC Wildfire Services help mop up Washington State fire

Two air tankers and bird dog plane from the Penticton base help with Washington State wildfire

Alberta gas station owner killed in car wash

Official says it looks like the Calgary man was accidentally run over by a vehicle in the car wash

Most Read