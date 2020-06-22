B.C.’s police watchdog find RCMP saved the life of Lake Country man

The police watchdog was investigating following an incident on June 3

Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC has determined actions taken by RCMP officers saved Lake Country man’s life.

On June 3, officers were called to a man’s home for a wellness check. Once inside the residence, officers discovered the man was suffering from self-inflicted injuries and while attempting to engage him in conversation, he harmed himself with a weapon and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Officers managed to restrain the man and begin first aid. According to the IIO, Emergency Health Services, who had been waiting nearby, quickly moved in to assist and the man was transported to hospital.

“The Chief Civilian Director has reviewed the evidence and determined that the man’s injuries were not the result of police actions. The intervention and medical assistance provided by officers on the scene saved the man’s life. Their efforts are to be commended,” stated a release from the IIO.

The investigation is now closed.

READ MORE: Police watchdog investigating Lake Country incident

Police

