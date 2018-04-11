B.C. sees spike in new organ donors after Humboldt tragedy

People appear to be inspired by the Broncos’ Logan Boulet, whose organs will save six people’s lives

As Canadians collectively grieve the 15 people killed in the Humboldt Broncos tragedy last week, British Columbians are signing up in droves to become organ donors.

According to BC Transplant, 2,036 people have signed up online since Friday evening.

Many appear to have been inspired by the actions of Broncos’ player Logan Boulet, who signed up as an organ donor on his 21st birthday just weeks before he was killed in the crash.

His organs are expected to save six other people, Boulet’s godfather Neil Langevin posted on Facebook following the collision.

“There have been matches made for all vital organs, including a patient set to receive his heart and lungs,” Langevin wrote.

“Following the organ surgery, his other organs will be donated to science as he requested.”

The crash between the Bronco hockey team bus and a tractor-trailer in Saskatchewan on Friday killed 15 people and injured 14 others.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause.

