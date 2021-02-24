FILE – A COVID-19 vaccine being prepared. (Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing)

B.C. seniors 80 years and older to get COVID vaccine details over next 2 weeks: Henry

Province is expanding vaccine workforce as officials ramp up age-based rollout

B.C.’s top doctor says seniors who aren’t in long-term care can expect exciting news in coming weeks as part of the next round of the province’s age-based immunization rollout to combat COVID-19.

During a news conference Tuesday (Feb. 23), provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said British Columbians 80 years of age and older will know more about when and where to get the first of two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines within the next two weeks.

“We have not forgotten you,” she said. “These plans are in place and we will be reaching out to you in the coming days and weeks.”

The latest sliver of details were twinned with other promising vaccine news, with Henry announcing that no one died of COVID-19 in long-term care between Monday and Tuesday. All residents and staff in care homes and long-term facilities who wanted to be inoculated have received at least one dose of vaccine, first rolled out beginning in December 2020.

“I think it is a moment to reflect, as we start to receive increased supplies of immunization products, that we have delivered all of the vaccines as they’ve arrived,” she said.

On Tuesday, Henry also expanded the number of health professionals able to administer the vaccine in her latest health order.

Dentists, paramedics and pharmacy technicians are some of the people who will be able to assist in the rollout over the coming months. B.C. plans to open 172 vaccination sites across the province as it ramps up vaccine eligibility.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said more details on the next phase will be provided next week.

So far, 224,354 people have received at least one vaccination shot – 5,628 of those in the past 24 hours.

A total of 77,822 test-positive cases have been recorded. Of those, 1,336 people have died.

READ MORE: COVID variants at 7 B.C. schools as weekend sees 1,428 new infections, 8 deaths

