A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. shortens second COVID-19 vaccine wait from 16 weeks to eight

Pfizer second dose after Moderna safe, effective, Dr. Henry says

B.C. public health officials have enough COVID-19 vaccine to offer second doses eight weeks after the first, starting with the oldest people still waiting for a second coronavirus vaccine.

People aged 70 and older and those who are clinically vulnerable will start receiving invitations for second-dose appointments starting Thursday (May 27), provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said. Earlier when the pandemic was surging in March and April, the interval was extended to up to 16 weeks to get first-dose protection to as many people as possible.

Once the estimated 700,000 people who are 70 and older or clinically vulnerable have received second doses, the program will continue down by age as with first doses. Remote and Indigenous communities that received first doses for all age groups at once will have the same clinics for second doses.

Henry said recent interruptions in supply of Moderna vaccine are expected to level out by the end of June, but some people who received Moderna for a first dose may be offered the Pfizer vaccine for their second dose. She said research is showing that interchanging the two messenger RNA vaccines is safe and effective.

“I would encourage people to take the Pfizer if it is offered,” Henry said.

For those who received a first dose of AstraZeneca, a more traditional viral vector vaccine, Henry said results of studies in the United Kingdom and elsewhere on mixing with messenger RNA vaccines are still being conducted. But B.C. has sufficient AstraZeneca supplies on hand to proceed with second doses, as soon as deliveries are arranged with the pharmacies and workplaces where first doses were delivered, she said.

Henry reported 378 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the 24 hours up to May 27, an increase after two days of fewer than 300 new infections. There are 286 people in hospital, 88 of them in intensive care, and seven more deaths attributed to COVID-19. The overall infection rate is trending down rapidly after reaching a peak of more than 1,200 a day in early April.

Health Minister Adrian Dix also announced the resumption of scheduled surgeries at Lower Mainland hospitals where they were suspended to reassign beds and staff to deal with the spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations in March and April. Scheduled surgeries resumed in one of the three operating rooms at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and one of four suspended operating rooms at Surrey Memorial Hospital, with normal operations resuming by June 7 at those hospitals as well as Royal Columbian and Burnaby Hospitals.

RELATED: Whistler-Blackcomb to reopen Monday for summer

RELATED: No decision yet on reopening Canada-U.S. border

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Mounties issue 60 tickets to Okanagan Connector drivers over May long weekend
Next story
Kelowna Italian club to respond to Trudeau’s formal apology for WWII internment

Just Posted

A nurse administers a vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna on April 27. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Interior Health records 68 new cases of COVID-19

Provincial health officials announced 378 new cases throughout B.C.

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Mounties issue 60 tickets to Okanagan Connector drivers over May long weekend

Albertan semi-truck driver handed 90-day licence suspension for allegedly driving drunk

Nicole Spletzer, a Grade 12 student at Kelowna Secondary School (KSS), places a flower bouquet at a makeshift memorial for the three KSS students who were killed in a single-vehicle car accident on Wednesday (May 26). (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
PHOTOS: Memorial erected to honour Kelowna students killed in car crash

A message board, bouquets of flowers and KSS memorabilia were just some of the items placed at the site

Guards at the Kananaskis prisoner of war camp in Alberta. (Kelowna Canadian-Italian Club photo)
Kelowna Italian club to respond to Trudeau’s formal apology for WWII internment

Online presentation will discuss impact on Kelowna’s Italian community and long-term effects

A COVID-19 testing facility at Kelowna International Airport. (Contributed/WhiteCap RSC)
Pre-flight COVID-19 screening available at Kelowna International Airport

International travellers requiring a negative test can get tested, for a price, at YLW

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College Metropolitan Campus, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
VIDEO: Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

The Chinese Embassy in Washington accused unnamed political forces of being fixated on a blame game

Sharon Shepherd volunteers
KCR: Volunteering is making a difference

KCR Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

Salmon Arm RCMP called out to collisions over the weekend of April 17 and 18. (File photo)
Woman killed in single-vehicle rollover near Summerland

A driver discovered the vehicle crashed off Fish Lake Road early Thursday morning

In May 2019, Brennan Joel Metlewsky and Jordan Robert Kupser were charged with attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault stemming from an incident that took place in Vernon in 2017. (Facebook photo)
Pair sentenced for 2017 stabbing in North Okanagan

Brennan Metlewsky and Jordan Kupser were sentenced to time served, put on 3-year probation

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. Photo Facebook.
Specialist team with canines will join the search for missing Manning Park hiker

Jordan Naterer’s mother makes plea for local volunteers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Penticton paramountcy sparks Vernon vote

Heavy hand of B.C. government over homeless

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. shortens second COVID-19 vaccine wait from 16 weeks to eight

Pfizer second dose after Moderna safe, effective, Dr. Henry says

The Canada-U.S. border near Lacolle, Que., is seen on Friday, March 20, 2020. The White House says no decision has been made about when and how to reopen the border between Canada and the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
White House dismisses report that U.S. wants border with Canada reopened next month

Press secretary Jen Psaki says she’s not aware that any decisions have been made

Most Read