Sept. 30 marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. It will become a paid statutory holiday in B.C. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sept. 30 marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. It will become a paid statutory holiday in B.C. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. making National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a paid stat holiday

Provincial legislature passed first reading of new legislation Tuesday morning (Feb. 7)

British Columbians will get a paid day off on Sept. 30 to help mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation going forward.

Minister of Labour Henry Bains introduced the legislation Tuesday (Feb. 7), with the first reading receiving unanimous consent.

Sept. 30 became a federal holiday in 2021 and coincides with Orange Shirt Day, which commemorates the historic and current impacts of Canada’s residential school system on Indigenous people.

RELATED: Week full of Victoria Orange Shirt Day events planned leading up to Sept. 30

The day became a federally recognized holiday following a recommendation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Northwest Territories and Nunavut are the only jurisdictions other than the federal government that currently recognize Sept. 30 as a statutory holiday.

More to come…

@wolfgangdepner
wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

economyIndigenous

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Autographed Gretzky jersey grabbed from Kelowna sports shop
Next story
2 workers die at Ghana gold mining site run by Vancouver-based company

Just Posted

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Sedan collides with dump truck in lunchtime Kelowna crash

Black Phoenix Tea Room is located at 2459 Main Street in West Kelowna. (Helen Ive/Facebook)
Turning a dream into reality: West Kelowna woman opens new coffee shop

The Wayne Gretzky-autographed Indianapolis Racers jersey that was stolen from Player’s Choice Sports in Kelowna. (RCMP/Submitted)
Autographed Gretzky jersey grabbed from Kelowna sports shop

Kelowna’s new snowblower machine has been named Snownado. (City of Kelowna)
The public has spoken: Kelowna’s new snowblower gets its name

Pop-up banner image