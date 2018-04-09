Tourism Minister Lisa Beare (Hansard TV)

B.C. Tourism Minister Beare has heart surgery

Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham will assume Beare’s duties.

Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture and MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, was diagnosed last week with a medical condition requiring heart surgery.

She is receiving medical care, and is expected to make a full recovery, the provincial government said Monday.

“I know our colleagues on both sides of the legislature join me in wishing Minister Beare a speedy recovery,” said Premier John Horgan. “We send her and her family our very best wishes, and look forward to seeing her return very soon.”

Beare, a former school trustee, will be absent from the legislature for a few weeks while she recuperates.

Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham will assume Beare’s duties during her absence.

Previous story
UPDATED: Former BCHL hockey player one of 15 dead in Broncos bus crash
Next story
Lumby student wins B.C. spelling bee

Just Posted

Kelowna swimmer ties record with seventh Commonwealth Games medal

Kelowna swimmer Taylor Ruck ties Canada record with seventh Commonwealth Games medal

Body of missing West Kelowna man found

RCMP confirm missing West Kelowna man found deceased

Reel Reviews: Ready all players

We say, “Spielberg makes a video game movie full of ’80s references.”

B.C., Alberta clash as Kinder Morgan suspends Trans Mountain work

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promises “serious economic consequences” for B.C.

Body found near creek in West Kelowna

The exact location and identity of the body, found after 1 p.m. Sunday, has not been released

B.C. hockey chaplain helps community grieve after Humboldt Broncos’ bus crash

Danny Stebeck ‘can’t imagine’ if the call had come that Vancouver Giants players were hurt

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Mixing acrobats and ice for Cirque du Soleil art

The challenge of mixing two disciplines for art director in upcoming Penticton show

Boil water notice in effect for South East Kelowna

All residents receiving water from the South East Kelowna Irrigation District are affected

B.C. Tourism Minister Beare has heart surgery

Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham will assume Beare’s duties.

Canadian police chiefs launch professionalism survey

This is the second national survey by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police Ethics Committee

Body in Humboldt Broncos bus crash misidentified: justice ministry

The ministry says the body of Humboldt Broncos player Parker Tobin was mistaken for that of Xavier Labelle

Koffski rink bronzed at nationals

Kelowna Curling Club team defeats Manitoba in bronze medal game at Canadian Masters Championship.

Hockey sticks on porches across the country in tribute to Humboldt crash victims

Social media users leave hockey sticks on porches in tribute to Humboldt Broncos crash victims

Most Read