B.C. Human Rights Tribunal will investigate a complaint against Vancouver Island University. (File photo)

B.C. university student’s diaper fetish now a human rights issue

Staff, students claim they were placed at risk of sexual harassment by student

The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal will hear a complaint against Vancouver Island University in a case regarding a male student on its Cowichan campus who favoured diapers and baby talk.

The case involved allegations from female staff members and students who claim they were placed at risk of sexual harassment by the student.

RELATED STORY: STUDENT’S ALLEGED SEXUAL ROLE-PLAY LEAD TO HUMAN RIGHTS COMPLAINT

According to a complaint submitted by Katrin Roth, a former director of human rights and respectful workplace at VIU, to the tribunal, the student sent an instructor “semi-nude and sexually fetishistic images” of himself wearing a diaper and sucking on a soother.

Roth said she became aware in November, 2016, that the harassment of the instructor and other individuals had taken place over a two-year period.

She describes that conduct as: sending sexually suggestive photos to women, writing in an “explicit, sexually exhibitionistic manner”, following women to isolated areas, asking women out on dates repeatedly, leering and staring at women, and making women feel unsafe.

Roth also said there were instances where the student “pretended to seek routine services, but then proceeded to surprise and involve non-consenting women in sexually arousing fantasies and role plays”.

She alleged that VIU failed to take quick or meaningful action to address the issue.

The tribunal did not allow a complaint from Roth to proceed last fall, but she was given additional time to amend her complaint.

Last week, tribunal chairwoman Diana Juricevic said she was prepared to accept the complaint with conditions and certain deadlines.

A statement from the office of VIU president Ralph Nilson said the matter is in the preliminary stages of the tribunal process.

“VIU has not received the materials that were submitted and has not had an opportunity to respond. Due to the high moral and legal obligations related to student and community member privacy, we have been unable to and cannot comment on or discuss any specific details,” the statement said.

“We appreciate the clarifications set out in the decision and, if the matter proceeds, welcome the opportunity to review the confidential details surrounding this situation in a fair, impartial and legal setting.”

Nilson said last summer that he was confident the university took appropriate and reasonable actions to respond to the concerns that were raised and to protect the safety and well-being of VIU’s campus community.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Parents, Muslim group welcome budget’s $81 million for federal no-fly fixes
Next story
Sagmoen remains in custody

Just Posted

Rockets’ Lind signs with Canucks

Kelowna Rockets top scorer this season signs NHL entry level deal with Vancouver

West Kelowna shuts down public input on development permits

City says provincial rules prohibit public input on straight forward DPs

Plea deal for man charged in Armstrong teen’s murder

Matthew Foerster is expected to enter a plea March 12, in Vernon

School grade switch this fall upsets Westside parents

Grade reconfigeration timeline moved up to September 2018

Work on Boyce-Gyro will close road access permanently

Work on Kelowna park will change roads in the area of the South Pandosy lakeshore park

Your March 1 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

BCHL Today: Do the Merritt Centennials and Chilliwack Chiefs have a chance?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Parents, Muslim group welcome budget’s $81 million for federal no-fly fixes

Federal money will be used to develop ‘rigorous centralized screening model’ and advocates are pleased

B.C. taxi driver suffers broken jaw after being attacked with metal bar

The driver was attacked by a male suspect in an apparent road rage attack while working

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. bride ordered to pay $115,000 after defaming photographer online

Judge ruled in favour of Amara Wedding and its owner, Kitty Chan, against bride Emily Liao

B.C. university student’s diaper fetish now a human rights issue

Staff, students claim they were placed at risk of sexual harassment by student

Overdose alert issued after six deaths in Kamloops

Six overdose deaths were recorded in Kamloops between Feb. 15 and Feb. 26

Albas: Budget falls short of promises

Conservative MP Dan Albas questions the Liberal budget

Most Read