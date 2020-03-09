Electron microscope image of coronavirus COVID-19, released in February 2020 by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (Associated Press)

B.C. warns of phone scam offering to sell fake COVID-19 testing

No one should charge for coronavirus test, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Fear and misinformation about coronavirus have led to hoarding of hand sanitizers and even toilet paper, and now B.C. government officials have warned of a telephone scam trying to sell fake COVID-19 testing services.

“A disturbing thing that we’ve been made aware of is that some people have been calling people and offering them fraudulent laboratory testing for a cost,” Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday.

“We’re telling everyone in British Columbia, COVID-19 testing is done by our lab. We are moving it out to several other labs around the province, but this is all done for free. Our turnaround time is quick, and they do not and should not be asking for money.”

RELATED: U.S. scientists close to testing possible COVID-19 vaccine

RELATED: B.C. sees first COVID-19 death, province reaches 32 cases

Health Minister Adrian Dix said B.C. public health updates will move to daily 3:30 p.m. briefings as of Tuesday, so people can plan and recieve the latest information from public health officials. Health Canada also has a website with the latest information that people should consult to determine what is accurate and what is not.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases
Next story
Okanagan shelves wiped bare of toilet paper

Just Posted

‘Very violent’: Eye witness recalls seeing altercation between Surrey couple prior to woman’s murder

A driver saw accused murderer Tejwant Danjou’s argument with wife at Mission Hill Winery

Okanagan charity denies firing whistlerblower

Employee for Adult Teen Challenge claims he was fired for refusing to rehire man who allegedly stole money

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations reminding residents to be prepared as spring melt arrives

Agency advises people to prepare 72-hour emergency kit

Man arrested following Kelowna assault

The assault left a 39-year-old security guard with minor injuries

Gas prices drop in Okanagan as world economy plummets

Gas is as cheap as 112.9 cents per litre in Kelowna

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

Okanagan shelves wiped bare of toilet paper

COVID-19 concerns have residents in a mad rush to stock up on toilet paper, hand santizer, wipes

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

B.C. warns of phone scam offering to sell fake COVID-19 testing

No one should charge for coronavirus test, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Summerland’s February building permits worth $1.3 million

Total number of permits so far this year considerably lower than in same period of 2019

Okanagan couple top farmers’ market vendors

Spallumcheen’s Om Naturale named Vendor of the Year at B.C. Farmers’ Markets conference

LETTER: Gardens should be encouraged

I have a good sized vegetable garden and a large box which my son built

B.C. runner ‘a bit gutted’ that COVID-19 virus concerns postponed major event

Organizers of World Half-Marathon Championships in Gydnia, Poland delay till October

Canada’s top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships over COVID-19

Update comes as Canada prepares to repatriate 237 Canadians on a cruise ship expected to dock in California

Most Read