People sitting on a Peachland lakefront park bench look out at the rising smoke from the Good Creek wildfire burning across Okanagan Lake in Okanagan Mountain Park. Photo: Barry Gerding/Black Press

B.C. Wildfire say yesterday’s growth was anticipated

Update 9:23 a.m.

The Goode’s Creek wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Park continues to burn.

The fire remains at an estimated 1,370 hectares which BC Wildfire has confirmed was anticipated and has grown within set parameters to burn remaining fuels.

The wildfire is still considered out of control and 54 fire fighters along with air support will continue their suppression efforts while searching for hot spots.

Boaters are still being asked to stay clear of helicopters and skimmers after interference yesterday.

Original

The wildfire burning in Okanagan Mountain Park is still active, according to BC Wildfire Service.

“Crews are working on strengthening containment lines on the north flank and continuing to extinguish hot spots and patrol. A heat scan is being scheduled in order to find further hot spots on this wildfire to extinguish (it),” according to the Wildfire Service’s website.

The fire, also known as Goode’s Creek, is still estimated at 577 hectares in size and there are 54 firefighters working with nine helicopters, the latest update said on July 28.

“The fingers of this wildfire are still presenting challenges as they make suppression a time-consuming task. Fingers are the long narrow extensions of a fire projecting from the main body. This wildfire brings tough working conditions for crews as it is in extremely steep, rocky terrain with no shade and direct sun exposure,” the website said.

The fire is considered out of control. It was discovered July 17.

Boaters are impacting the BC Wildfire Service’s response to the Goode’s Creek wildfire, the service said in a Tweet.

“It is dangerous and hazardous to boaters and our staff when boaters get too close,” the tweet said.

