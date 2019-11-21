Back-to-back car fires in Vernon

Two SUVs engulfed in flames snuffed by firefighters in two weeks on Commonage Road

A passing motorist snapped this fire of an SUV on Commonage Road near Rose’s Pond Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 4 a.m. The fire has been called suspicious in nature. (Nicole Leger photo)

An SUV fully engulfed in flames was quickly snuffed by Vernon firefighters last night on Commonage Road.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services was called out to reports of a vehicle on fire at 10:52 p.m. Wednesday night and by 11:30 p.m. they had put it out.

City of Vernon communications manager Christy Poirier said the fire presented no threat to any structures and RCMP are investigating the incident.

This is the second SUV fire on Commonage Road in two weeks.

On Nov. 12, an SUV was spotted by a passing motorist near Rose’s Pond at 4 a.m. She called 911 and VFRS responded.

“We were dispatched at 4 a.m. and we found the vehicle was not threatening any structures,” deputy fire Chief Scott Hemstad said. “There was nobody at the scene.”

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called to investigate and the fire was deemed suspicious in nature.

As for Wednesday’s vehicle fire, RCMP Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy said there is an active investigation ongoing.

