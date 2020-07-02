Bags of dog excrement were part of a donation, left outside the thrift store on Vermilion Avenue. Photo June 2020 Andrea DeMeer

Bags of dog feces donated to Princeton charity thrift store

A Princeton Crisis Assistance Centre volunteer was made almost physically ill after a discovery in a bag of donated goods, left outside the group’s Vermilion Avenue thrift store.

Jenny Bishop Pateman was sorting through donations when she came across three bags of dog excrement, nestled in among some table cloths and other linens. “I was just disgusted,” she said.

When she opened the garbage bag she knew something was wrong “because it smelled.”

She made the unpleasant find after dumping the bag’s contents on the floor.

She does not believe the bags of feces were left at the thrift store’s front door by accident.

“I could see one bag being an accident, but three? No.”

At the same time, Pateman does not want to accept that someone was targeting the thrift store or the centre.

“I don’t think so. Or I would hope not, anyways. I don’t know.”

Donations are often dropped off at the store, and left on the sidewalk, however volunteers do not encourage the practice.

“We would rather that they come in when we are open, or they call first. Other people go through the bags outside and destroy them and leave everything on the ground.”

The thrift store, which is open Monday through Wednesday, from 11 .m. to 3 p.m., has been unusually busy since it reopened last month under relaxed COVID-19 restrictions.

Pateman said there are more customers and donations as the town’s other thrift store, operated by the Princeton Hospital Auxiliary, remains closed.

Princeton thrift stores close amid virus concerns

Also, because of the economic impacts of COVID, the centre is getting more requests for emergency aid.

“We desperately need volunteers to come in and help.”

Anyone interested in volunteering, or arranging a donation drop off, can call 250-295-8770.

The centre is grateful for community support, she added.

“We’d like to thank everyone for the donations that do come in that are very clean.”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. repairs COVID-19 emergency order for local government
Next story
Ottawa jail inmates argue anti-COVID measures a breach of charter rights

Just Posted

COVID-19: Okanagan libraries to reopen for browsing

More than 80,000 items loaned out through curbside pickup program ahead of Phase 3

Okanagan woman wins international nail art competition

Giselle Caballero said the competition helped her through the COVID-19 pandemic

AlleyCats desperate to re-home three cats

The non-profit is looking for a forever home for three special cats

Travellers required to wear masks: Kelowna International Airport

Masks or face coverings are required at all times at the airport

Heavy rain in Okanagan results in slowest start to fire season in four years

119 hectares of land burned so far this year, compared to 991 ha in 2019, and 3,835 ha in 2018

RCMP brass addresses concerns over recent actions of police in the Southeast District

Southeast District Commander wants to increase Police and Crisis Team program

Driver ticketed and hospitalized after highway crash near Sicamous

The two-vehicle collision took place near Bernie Road on June 26.

Bags of dog feces donated to Princeton charity thrift store

A Princeton Crisis Assistance Centre volunteer was made almost physically ill after… Continue reading

Ottawa jail inmates argue anti-COVID measures a breach of charter rights

The prisoners allege guards did not wear masks until April 25

Epstein pal arrested, accused of luring girls for sex abuse

Ghislaine Maxwell was in an intimate relationship with Epstein for years

COLUMN: Library branch presents Virtual Film Club

Summerland branch of Okanagan Regional Library to show next film on July 10

B.C. repairs COVID-19 emergency order for local government

Ombudsperson shut out as his recommendations implemented

Princeton woman finds seven pound mushroom

A Princeton woman, who was walking with family members looking for ladybugs,… Continue reading

More than 50,000 Coronavirus cases reported per day in US

Coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 US states

Most Read