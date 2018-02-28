Bargain Shop block plans taking shape

Kelowna’s Mission Group is moving ahead with plans for a new downtown development

A sneak peak into what the Mission Group has planned for the downtown properties that include the old Bargain Shop is now available.

In a rezoning application for one of the properties purchased earlier this year, Mission Group vice-president Luke Turri writes that the the 1471 St. Paul Street property will be where the first phase of development takes place.

“This phase will include street level retail, above grade structured parking and a high rise residential tower,” said Turri.

“We are working diligently on detailed designs for this phase as well as conceptual designs for the future phases fronting Bernard Avenue.”

RELATED: PLANS ARE COMING TOGETHER FOR THE BARGAIN SHOP

The property is currently zoned for 12 storey construction, while a 24-storey tower is what the Mission Group would like to build.

Preliminary designs show the building with a five-storey podium and 178 apartment units above.

Late last year Mission Group president Randy Shier told the Capital News that planners are calling the space that includes both the St. Paul Street property as well as the Bargain Shop the “Bernard Block.”

“We see it (being built) in three phases,” said Shier.

RELATED: BIG PLANS FOR THE OLD BARGAIN SHOP

The first phase will start a year from now, the next a year after, and the next a year after that.

Basically, said Shier, the space is about five to six years from revitalization.

