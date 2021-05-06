BC adults 40+ eligible to book COVID-19 vaccinations next week

Starting Tuesday, people born in 1981 and earlier will be able to schedule their inoculation against the virus

Starting Tuesday, May 11, B.C. adults born in 1981 and earlier will be able to register for a vaccine dose. (Haley Ritchie/Black Press Media)

British Columbians as young as 40 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 next week.

Starting Tuesday (May 11), people born in 1981 and earlier will be able to register for the vaccine, says the province.

People can register online, by phone from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day at 1-833–838-2323, or in person at a ServiceBC office.

Once registered, people will receive a notification to book their shot once eligible.

If you have registered, you will be contacted to book your vaccine if you are: Over 46 years old (1975 or earlier) – on Fri, May 7 after 7pm Over 43 years old (1978 or earlier) – on Sun, May 9 after 7pm Over 40 years old (1981 or earlier) – on Tues, May 11 after 7pm — Adrian Dix (@adriandix) May 6, 2021

Registrants will only be asked to provide their first and last name, date of birth, postal code, personal health number and an email or phone number.

Vaccine appointments can take between 30 and 60 minutes. Individuals are asked to wear a short-sleeved shirt and must wear a mask.

After the shot, patients will wait for 15 minutes to make sure there are no adverse effects.

