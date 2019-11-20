BC Ferries will be getting two new hybrid vessels for the new year. (File contributed/ BC Ferries)

BC Ferries’ two new hybrid vessels set sail for B.C. from Romania

Two Island Class ferries to be in use by 2020

The BC Ferries fleet is expanding to take on two hybrid ships in their Island Class.

Two hybrid electric vessels departed Constanta, Romania on Nov. 20 on a semi-submersible vessel to embark on a 10,305 nautical mile journey that will take 40-45 days.

The journey includes one stop for refuelling and going through the Panama canal before coming to the ferries’ new home in B.C.

READ MORE: BC Ferries budgets $200M to add four more hybrid-electric vessels to fleet

The Island Class are battery-equipped ships designed for full electric operation. They are hybrid vessels set to bridge the gap until more charging infrastructure is in place on shore.

BC Ferries will take over ownership of the ferries after a final inspection at Point Hope Maritime.

Afterwards, the ships will be sent to run the Powell River-Texada Island and Port McNeill-Alert Bay-Sointula routes by mid 2020.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
Penticton council fed up with non-compliant property owner
Next story
Sexual assault survivor confronts Kelowna mayor at council meeting

Just Posted

Owls lead pack of Okanagan teams heading into B.C. volleyball championships

KSS Owls enter the provincials as the No. 2 ranked team, fellow Okanagan schools stay in the running

Kelowna woman named one of WXN Canada’s top 100 most powerful women

This is the third year in a row Renee Merrifield has been named in the top 100

Province to invest $2 million for mental health programs

Each of B.C.’s 60 school districts will receive portions of the funding

Cougar reportedly spotted near West Kelowna church, elementary school

This is the second time in the past month that a cougar has been seen in the area

Cirque Du Soleil to cross over for ice-performance in Kelowna in 2020

Experience live music, extraordinary skating and stunning visuals in Cirque de Soleil Axel

B.C. politicians view supermodel’s transition journey on Transgender Day

Liberal MLA Jane Thornthwaite and New Democrat MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert appear in the documentary

Penticton makes Maclean’s list of most dangerous Canadian cities again

City of Penticton was ranked 16th in 2018, and now ranks 19th in 2019

BC Ferries’ two new hybrid vessels set sail for B.C. from Romania

Two Island Class ferries to be in use by 2020

Penticton council fed up with non-compliant property owner

“I’m deeply offended, as I think all of Penticton is, and especially the neighbours.”

Distracted driving tickets not for ICBC revenue, B.C. minister says

Minister Mike Farnworth calls SenseBC analysis ‘nonsense’

CN Rail strike and lack of trucking alternatives stoke forest industry fears

Companies calling on the federal government to ‘do everything in its power’ to end the strike

Vernon slides to No. 25 in magazine’s most dangerous cities list

‘Downward slide is good to see’: RCMP

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveils new Liberal cabinet

Pivotal role in his new cabinet for a minority-government era goes to Chrystia Freeland

Osoyoos driver admits being ‘drunk’ after crashing into pole

A 52-year-old Osoyoos man admits being drunk after hitting power pole

Most Read