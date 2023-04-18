Amy Elaine Docherty, 45, is wanted for several warrants and frequents Kelowna, Summerland, and Beaverdale. (BC Highway Patrol/Contributed)

BC Highway Patrol, RCMP looking for wanted woman with multiple warrants who frequents Kelowna, Summerland

Amy Elaine Docherty also goes by Amy Logan

The BC Highway Patrol is looking for a woman with a number of outstanding B.C. Wide warrants.

A woman identified as Amy Elaine Docherty, and also goes by Amy Logan is wanted for numerous arrest warrants:

  • Driving while prohibited (four times);
  • Obstructing a peace officer;
  • Driving while suspended (two times);
  • Theft (four times);
  • Breach of probation.

Docherty is a 45-year-old Caucasian female and is listed as five feet, seven inches and approximately 161 pounds. She frequents Kelowna, Summerland, and Beaverdale.

If anyone has any information, they are to contact their local RCMP with one of the following file numbers:

  • Kelowna RCMP file 2020-59956;
  • BCHP Kelowna file 2022-3005;
  • Summerland RCMP file 2020-2918.

Breaking News

