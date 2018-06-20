BC SPCA is reminding pet owners to not leave their four-legged companions in their vehicles this summer. (Contributed photo)

BC SPCA receives 400 reports of dogs in hot cars so far this year

Society is again urging people to leave their pets at home if they can’t keep them safe in the heat

The BC SPCA has already received 400 reports of dogs in hot cars so far this year.

That’s compared to about 1,000 reports for all of last year 2017.

With the recent heat hitting B.C., the society is again reminding people to leave their pets at home if they can’t keep them safe.

“People don’t realize just how quickly their cars can become death traps for their pets,” spokesperson Lorie Chortyk said in a news release on Wednesday.

“It can take as little as 10 minutes for the vehicle to reach temperatures where the animal can suffer irreparable brain damage or death.

READ MORE: Heat records broken across B.C. during first heat wave of 2018

“We know that if people are taking their pets with them, it’s because they love them and want to spend time with them, but we really do encourage pet guardians to please, leave their pets at home when they’re going out in the car.”

If you see a dog in a parked vehicle on a hot day, the BC SPCA suggests noting the licence plate and vehicle information and asking managers of nearby businesses to page the owner to return to their vehicle immediately.

If that doesn’t work, and the animal is in distress, the society says to call 911, local animal control or the BC SPCA hotline at 1-855-622-7722.

It is illegal for to break a window to access the vehicle yourself. The RCMP and special provincial constables with the SPCA are the only people who can lawfully enter a vehicle in this case.

Previous story
8 B.C. communities rank as the friendliest in Canada
Next story
UPDATE: Police watchdog looking into high velocity crash on Highway 33

Just Posted

Truck smashes into tree in West Kelowna

The truck was reported to be driving erratically before the crash

Road work closes a section of Richter Street in Kelowna

Installation of a new water main has closed the portion between Stockwell and Cawston Avenues

New summer bus route for West Kelowna

Gellatly Road service expanded on weekends, holidays

Paynter’s market is officially re-open

The West Kelowna staple is open again for the summer season

UPDATE: Police watchdog looking into high velocity crash on Highway 33

A motor vehicle incident has closed Highway 33 in both directions

In reversal, Trump signs executive order to stop family separation

President had been wrongly insisting he had no choice but to separate families apprehended at border

Hergott, does he hate cell phones?

Lawyer Paul Hergott puts to rest the argument he has something against a handheld device

UPDATED: Polygamous wife appeals conviction in B.C. child bride case

Emily Blackmore was found guilty of taking her underage daughter to U.S. to marry church leader

B.C. sets deadline for Indigenous salmon farm consent

All 120 operations will need agreements by 2022, province says

Family of 4 from Oregon believed to be missing in northern B.C.

RCMP, Search and Rescue crews searching area where vehicle was abandoned

Pickle Ball Depot picks up award

Vernon business earns Business Examiner’s Retailer of the Year

B.C. creates public registry to track real estate owners

The first registry of its kind in Canada aims to end the hidden property ownership

BC SPCA receives 400 reports of dogs in hot cars so far this year

Society is again urging people to leave their pets at home if they can’t keep them safe in the heat

Penticton to host first Okanagan Medicinal Cannabis Conference

The September event will address many aspects regarding the access and use of medicinal cannabis.

Most Read