BC SPCA restricts access to shelters over COVID-19 concerns

Staff and volunteers will continue caring for the animals on site

The BC SPCA has announced public access to shelters will be restricted to try and slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect its employees.

In a release issued on March 18, the organization stated the restrictions will be effective immediately, with exceptions made for appointments for adoptions and emergency surrenders. The release also said staff and volunteers will continue to provide care for animals, give emergency treatment and on-going care.

However, the virus has created significant staff shortages, limiting the number of volunteers and reducing the SPCA’s normal service capacity.

Due to the staffing and space shortages, the SPCA is only accepting animals for surrender in emergency cases. The release goes on to say that if you are in an emergency situation and cannot keep an animal, even temporarily, to contact your local shelter.

Craig Daniell, CEO of the BC SPCA, encourages people interested in adopting to view available animals online and to follow the new online application procedures.

“Maintaining the flow of animals into new, loving homes will enable us to continue helping new animals at risk, even with limited staffing,” Daniell said.

People can still help animals in shelters through adoption, seeking alternate solutions for care outside the SPCA, fostering animals from local shelters and making donations.

For more information or to make a donation visit www.spca.bc.ca

The BC SPCA announces restrictions on public access to shelters efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 effective Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Contributed)

Most Read