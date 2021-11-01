BC Transit probes racist attack on Kelowna bus

In a video posted on Facebook, a man wearing dark clothing could be seen mimicking a group of women who were speaking a different language. He then called the group terrorists, claiming that people only speak English. (Black Press file photo)

BC Transit has launched an investigation after a man shouted racist vitriol at a group of women on a Kelowna bus on Sunday, Oct. 31.

In a video posted on Facebook, a man wearing dark clothing could be seen mimicking a group of women who were speaking a different language. He then called the group terrorists, claiming “people only speak English.” He exits shortly after berating the women but then turns around and hits a man on the bus. According to the person who posted the video, the incident happened on the #8 bus at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“BC Transit is aware of this incident in Kelowna on October 31, and our thoughts are with the passengers on this bus that were subjected to this disturbing behaviour. The incident was reported by the transit operator, who then checked and confirmed there were no physical injuries with the remaining passengers,” said BC Transit in an emailed statement. “While passengers were asked if they wanted to report the incident to police, they declined at that time.”

The internal investigation includes reviewing CCTV footage from the bus and supporting any further police investigation into the issue. Though incidents like these are rare according to BC Transit, the organization says it takes racist or derogatory comments seriously.

“If someone is the victim of inappropriate or illegal activity, or sees something that is inappropriate or illegal on the bus, please tell the operator immediately or call the police,” said BC Transit.

