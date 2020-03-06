B.C. Tree Fruits Cooperative’s apple exports to Asia have declined due to the coronavirus outbreak. (File photo)

BC Tree Fruits sending less product to Asia amid coronavirus outbreak

President CEO Warren Sarafinchan said apple exports have been hit the hardest

The fruit industry is the latest victim to feel the impact of the coronavirus as the industry struggles to export its products to Asia, the epicentre of the virus.

According to Warren Sarafinchan, B.C. Tree Fruits Cooperative CEO, the industry has been sending fewer exports to Asia since the virus started to spread in January.

“Getting any fruit into China right now has been quite challenging, particularly since we do so much business in the country,” said Sarafinchan.

“Right now, we’re watching how the coronavirus situation is unfolding in certain countries so we can take whatever appropriate action we need to take.”

He said the apple industry has been particularly hard hit.

“Currently, our apple exports don’t have any access to the Chinese market,” said Sarafinchan, adding the company is still exporting some of its apples to other Asian markets.

Given that the virus appears to be continuing to spread, Sarafinchan is concerned about the impact on cherry farmers, which export their products to international markets in June and July. He said he’s also particularly worried about the impact the virus is having on ports, which play a critical fruit supply chain role.

“Ports are one area where our products have slowed down or even stopped,” said Sarafinchan. “Since the global supply chain has slowed down by the novel coronavirus, we need to start thinking about how we’ll resume business when things get back up to speed.”

Despite the slowdown, Sarafinchan said none of his employees have been laid off and so far the financial impact has been minimal.

Worldwide, more than 3,100 have died and more than 92,000 have become sick from the novel coronavirus.

As of March 5, 33 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Canada, including 12 in B.C. There have been no confirmed deaths.

In response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Bank of Canada also recently cut its key interest rate target to 1.25 per cent to stimulate economic growth.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Lieutenant Governor tours Accelerate Okanagan in Kelowna

Just Posted

BC Tree Fruits sending less product to Asia amid coronavirus outbreak

President CEO Warren Sarafinchan said apple exports have been hit the hardest

Families voice outrage after school district discusses eliminating bus route to Kelowna school

The bus route is 5.9 kilometres and takes students from South Kelowna to École Élémentaire Casorso Elementary School

Massive road improvement projects coming to Lake Country in 2020

Almost $3.8 million will be spent by district towards projects around future H.S. Grenda Middle School

B.C. Lieutenant Governor tours Accelerate Okanagan in Kelowna

Janet Austin met with different tech companies and entrepreneurs during tour

Roadwork season on its way to Kelowna

Work is planned for 15 kilometres of road across the city between May and September

Eight new B.C. coronavirus cases, one with no travel link

Four close contacts with Iran visitor, one from Seattle

‘Definitely Revelstoke will take a financial hit’: Highway 1 upgrades near Golden to begin this fall

The province said there will be no extended 24 hour closures during summer or winter

Two post-secondary schools in Vancouver close over COVID-19 concern

A student had come into contact with someone who has been infected by the novel coronavirus

UPDATE: Toronto boy abducted over stepbrother’s unpaid drug debt, police say

Police believe Shammah Jolayemi may have been abducted in the northwest part of the city

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen ratifies union contract

Four-year collective agreement reached with B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union

Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital Board budget adopted

Budget of $12,035,140 is expected to cost the average household $111.69

Investigation finds lack of communication led to near-miss at Trail airport

A plane almost collided with an airport vehicle in December 2018

Shuswap resident wins $75,000 in BC/49 lotto

Mystery winner was one number short of $2 million jackpot

‘Burned alive’: BC SPCA petition demands fire code changes to protect farm animals

More than 3,800 people have signed petition to make livestock protection a Canada Codes objective

Most Read