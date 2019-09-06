BC Wildfire responds to two blazes near Peachland

An 8 hectare wildfire is burning 26 km West of Peachland

BC Wildfire is on the scene of an 8-hectare blaze near Peachland.

The fire was first reported on Thursday in the Mount Kathleen area, 26 km West of Peachland, North of the Princeton-Summerland Road. BC Wildfire responded on Thursday with a crew and air support. Friday, 14 personnel along with air support were dispatched to the area.

According to fire information officers the cause of the blaze is suspected lightning.

There are no communities threatened, at this time.

Residents in Peachland, West Kelowna and Kelowna may see smoke rising in the hills.

Another suspected lightning-caused fire also sparked on Thursday again near Peachland near the Gorilla Forest Service Road. Three personnel responded on Friday, however, this fire is spot sized and will not be monitored overnight.

