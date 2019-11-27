(Contributed)

Be a Santa to a Senior kicks off in Okanagan

Home Instead Senior Care is offering the chance to spread joy to local seniors this holiday season

Okanagan residents are being called upon once again to spread joy to local seniors this holiday season.

Home Instead Senior Care has kicked off its Be a Santa to a Senior program, in which community members can give a senior a special holiday gift.

“The Be a Santa to a Senior program is all about including seniors in the joy of the holiday season,” said Janine Karlsen, owner of the Home Instead Senior Care office serving Kelowna, West Kelowna and Penticton.

“A simple gift shows them they are a loved and vital member of our community.”

Since the program’s inception in 2003, it has mobilized more than 60,000 volunteers, provided approximately 2.1 million gifts and brightened the season for more than 700,000 deserving seniors nationwide.

London Drugs locations in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Penticton will contain a Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display from Nov. 27 until Dec. 13. Each tree will be decorated with gift tags featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Holiday shoppers can choose an gift tag, buy the requested gift and return it to the store with the gift tag attached. There’s no need to worry about wrapping — community volunteers and program partners will wrap and deliver the gifts to local seniors in time for the holidays.

“While it may seem like a small act of kindness, it can really make a difference for someone this holiday season,” said Karlsen, “Watching seniors open the gifts they received through Be a Santa to a Senior and seeing the smiles and appreciation on their faces is one of my favorite parts of the holiday season.”

For more information, visit beasantatoasenior.com.

