Bear sightings down on the Westside, deer rises

Deer are proving to be problem according to Wildsafe BC Okanagan Westside annual report

Residents are reminded to continue to make sure garbage and other attractants are secure as not all bears have hibernated yet. WildsafeBC file.

Bear sightings have gone down considerably on the Westside and deer reports have almost tripled in the last three years.

The annual report of the Wildsafe BC Okanagan Westside that is partially funded by West Kelowna and Peachland has detailed in its report that the trend has been observed in any other communities across the province.

Wildsafe BC regional representative Meg Bjordal says that the low number of bear interactions could correlate with increased education about bear proofing and good growing conditions for bear’s natural foods.

There were under 100 reports of bears in 2018 compared to over 260 sightings in 2017 and 2016. Reports of injured, distressed or dead deer are on the rise and served as 88 per cent of reports from Nov. 20, 2017 to Nov, 19.

“Due to this growing trend, human-deer conflicts will need to be given a similar level of consideration as human-bear conflicts in the Okanagan Westside area,” writes Bjordal in the report.

Safety issues posed by the deer entering urban environments are vehicle collisions, aggressive deer that may be looking for food, or protecting fawns.

Bjoral states that one of the challenges facing Wildsafe BC Okanagan Westside is the lack of reporting wildlife sightings by residents

“There is reluctance by the public to report black bear sightings as they are concerned that the Conservation Officers will respond by destroying the bear. Also, people have become accustomed to seeing black bears on a frequent basis and do not perceive them as a risk to public safety,” writes Bjoral.

Looking to the new year, the program plans to work alongside commercial vineyards and orchards about bear-proofing and continuing education services for residents.

