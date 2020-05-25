WildSafeBC’s bin tags for garbage.

Bear spotted in Rose Valley

Residents are being warned of a bear that might be garbage habituated wandering West Kelowna

Spring has sprung in the Okanagan and blooming flowers aren’t the only thing making an appearance, bears have also begun to creep out of hibernation.

Residents living in Rose Valley are being warned of a bear in the Griffiths Place and Scott Crescent area.

WildSafeBC is reminding residents that garbage is a bear attractant and rubbish bins should be securely stored.

Bin tagging is taking place by WildSafeBC in Okanagan neighbourhoods where a removable sticker is placed on containers that are set out curbside the day before collection or outside of times stated in local bylaws. WildSafeBC provides information on these bylaws but does not enforce them or deliver fines — instead a sticker serves as a reminder.

According to the Wildlife Alert Reporting Program a black bear was spotted in the Aurora Heights area of West Kelowna, Monday morning. While another bear was spotted digging through garbage on May 22 in the same area.

READ MORE: ‘Problem is people, bears are predictable,’ says Okanagan Conservation

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bears

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna Rockets honour cancelled Memorial Cup week with promo video
Next story
‘Problem is people, bears are predictable,’ says Okanagan Conservation

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Homebase Baseball Tournament cancelled

A live auction will still take place to raise funds for Joeanna’s House

Kelowna General Hospital Foundation launches fundraising initiative to support local health care

The initiative also highlights workers at Kelowna General Hospital

Kelowna man charged with animal cruelty

The 20-year-old Kelowna resident remains in custody

Proposed wine centre in historic downtown Kelowna building moved to public hearing

The public will get an opportunity to give input on the proposed 625-person capacity wine centre

Temperatures to soar to 30 C in Kelowna by Friday

The forecast for this week is mainly sunny

Dr. Henry ‘encouraged’ as B.C. records two days of single-digit COVID-19 case increases

Four people have died due to the virus in the past 48 hours

Snapshot: Distanced dancing in Salmon Arm

Friends use picnic shelter at Blackburn Park for safe practice

High tech fish transport system set up to ‘whoosh’ salmon past Big Bar landslide

Fish will spend roughly 20 seconds inside the system, moving at roughly 20 metres per second

Trudeau to seek 10 days of paid sick leave for Canadian workers, says talks are ongoing

Paid sick leave is key to keeping COVID-19 spread under control, prime minister says

Snowbirds jets will not be leaving Kamloops, just yet

The Snowbirds have been in Kamloops since May 17 when a plane crashed killing Capt. Jennifer Casey

COVID-19 checkpoints ‘up to them,’ Bonnie Henry says of remote B.C. villages

Support local tourism economy, but only if you’re invited in

Vancouver Island hasn’t seen a new homegrown case of COVID-19 in two weeks

Island’s low and steady transmission rate chalked up to several factors

COVID-19 Pets: What you need to know

An infograph from Cyberpets.com explains how to care for your pet during COVID-19

Eight people arrested in Victoria homeless camp after enforcement order issued

Those living in tents were given until May 20 to move indoors

Most Read