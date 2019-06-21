Bear spray attack in broad daylight results in arrest of Lake Country man

RCMP find themselves in the right place at the right time, twice; boost in patrols this summer

A Lake Country man unloaded a can of bear spray at another man yesterday in broad daylight, but luckily, RCMP officers saw the whole incident play out.

As part of the Kelowna RCMP Summer Policing Strategy, more officers are patrolling the downtown core and as two officers were walking on Bernard Avenue they witnessed a man discharge a canister of bear spray at another man near Water Street.

The assault suspect took off on foot and two RCMP officers chased him down before arresting the 28-year-old man from Lake Country. He was held in custody and faces potential criminal charges.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP bust speeding, uninsured driver with $1,357 fine

“The potency of the burning and irritating effects of the spray impacted numerous innocent bystanders in the immediate vicinity of the assault,” Kelowna RCMP media officer Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

A few moments after, officers were informed of an act of vandalism nearby. A 29-year-old Kelowna woman, suspected of tossing a planter through a business’ window, sent RCMP into another foot race as she fled the scene.

She was chased down by members of the Downtown Enforcement Unit and was arrested. She faces potential charges and is expected to appear in court in August.

READ MORE: RCMP spike belts help nab alleged Okanagan truck thieves

“The Kelowna RCMP Summer Policing Strategy is well underway, with enhanced patrols around Kelowna,” Supt. Brent Mundle said. “Kelowna residents will see increase foot, mountain bike and boat patrols daily throughout the summer and during special events.”

“They will even see uniformed police officers patrolling parks, beaches, public spaces and trails no side-by-side Gator Utility Vehicles, and even on our newly obtained golf cart.”

