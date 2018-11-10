Bells of Mission Hill to toll 100 times for signing of Armistice

Bells of Peace effort to ring out across West Kelowna

As the sun goes down on Nov. 11, West Kelowna residents will hear Mission Hill’s bells toll 100 times as part of the nationwide Bells of Peace effort.

The event, which is being put on by the Ladies Auxiliary to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #288 West Kelowna & Mission Hill Family Estate Winery, will commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War and honour its veterans.

“Our local event is part of the national Royal Canadian Legion’s Bells of Peace initiative to mark the moment 100 years ago when church bells across the land rang out to let Canadians know that an armistice had been signed and the First World War was over,” said Cindal McCabe of the Ladies Auxiliary to Branch #288.

READ ALSO: WOMEN WHO JOINED THE WAR EFFORT

It was Nov. 11, 1918 when church bells rang out spontaneously across the country to celebrate the signing of the Armistice that marked the end of four brutal years of war that left so many young men and women dead or injured.

Which each peal of the bells, people are asked to remember the nearly 66,000 Canadians and Newfoundlanders at that time, who were killed in the First World War, the 172-thousand wounded and the countless others who suffered invisible yet painful wounds.

Also remember the total number of Canadians who served our country during that war – over 650,000 people.

The Ladies Auxiliary asked to extend their heartfelt thanks to Mission Hill Family Estate Winery for their partnership in this important event.

The event will be held at 4:19 p.m. Nov. 11.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 poppy donation boxes stolen in B.C. city, RCMP investigating
Next story
Welfare Food Challenge cancelled as rent rates leave $5.75 per week for food

Just Posted

Bells of Mission Hill to toll 100 times for signing of Armistice

Bells of Peace effort to ring out across West Kelowna

Ministry of Children and Family Development issues comment on Kelowna social worker accused of ripping off youth in care

A publication ban has been lifted in the matter involving alleged activities… Continue reading

Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

We’ve prepared a list of every market in the Central Okanagan

REMEMBRANCE DAY: In war and peace, two Okanagan women share a one hundred years of history

“Think how wonderful it would have been if they had lived …Both of those wars took their toll.” (VIDEO INSIDE)

Protests outside open house to for supportive housing proposal in Kelowna

Residents in Agassiz Road area say they don’t want harm reduction facility in their neighbourhood

Meet the B.C. veteran who helped fight to recognize Remembrance Day

Second World War veteran Gerald Gaudet, 96, is one of the eldest of Whalley Legion’s roughly 700 members

Welfare Food Challenge cancelled as rent rates leave $5.75 per week for food

With increasing rent on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, welfare rates would leave less than $6 a week for participants in the adcovacy challenge

LETTER: Plea from a Kelowna school bus driver

‘I am proud to be a school bus driver…’

LETTER: Supportive housing in Kelowna, actually unsupportive housing

Seniors’ needs being ignored with placement of supportive housing project

‘Losing is something I’ve never gotten used to’: coaching great Wally Buono

The 68-year-old has had an undeniable impact in his 490 appearances as B.C. Lions head coach

5 poppy donation boxes stolen in B.C. city, RCMP investigating

‘It’s not the money, it’s what it represents,’ said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP media spokesperson.

Alberta still pushing for Keystone XL pipeline after U.S. stoppage

Another Alberta-backed pipeline in limbo following a court decision

B.C. forest ministry cutting back on use of herbicide glyphosate

Faster-growing seedlings, need for aspen to provide moose winter feed

Shooting in Surrey reveals tension over city’s plan to replace RCMP

Mounties say a 22-year-old man died in what is believed to be a targeted shooting with gang-conflict ties

Most Read