Bells of Mission Hill to toll 100 times for signing of Armistice

Bells of Peace effort to ring out across West Kelowna

As the sun goes down on Nov. 11, West Kelowna residents will hear Mission Hill’s bells toll 100 times as part of the nationwide Bells of Peace effort.

The event, which is being put on by the Ladies Auxiliary to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #288 West Kelowna & Mission Hill Family Estate Winery, will commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War and honour its veterans.

“Our local event is part of the national Royal Canadian Legion’s Bells of Peace initiative to mark the moment 100 years ago when church bells across the land rang out to let Canadians know that an armistice had been signed and the First World War was over,” said Cindal McCabe of the Ladies Auxiliary to Branch #288.

READ ALSO: WOMEN WHO JOINED THE WAR EFFORT

It was Nov. 11, 1918 when church bells rang out spontaneously across the country to celebrate the signing of the Armistice that marked the end of four brutal years of war that left so many young men and women dead or injured.

Which each peal of the bells, people are asked to remember the nearly 66,000 Canadians and Newfoundlanders at that time, who were killed in the First World War, the 172-thousand wounded and the countless others who suffered invisible yet painful wounds.

Also remember the total number of Canadians who served our country during that war – over 650,000 people.

The Ladies Auxiliary asked to extend their heartfelt thanks to Mission Hill Family Estate Winery for their partnership in this important event.

The event will be held at 4:19 p.m. Nov. 11.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat

kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.