Beloved vinyl record collection stolen

Shuswap owners would like cherished records taken with trailer returned, no questions asked

The thief or thieves of a trailer from Lee Creek in the North Shuswap stole cherished musical memories of the owners, most likely without knowing or caring.

Jim Carter reports that a nine-foot, 2001 grey Pace Maker cargo trailer was stolen sometime between the late evening of Thursday, March 7 and Saturday morning, March 9. Inside it were items with sentimental value: 700 to 1,000 vinyl records.

He inherited some, he says, while others were from people getting rid of records who would just say, ‘take them all.’

The clincher, Jim says, is that there were some old 78 RPM records, “probably nothing anybody would want.”

His spouse Andrea explains Jim has been an avid collector and lover of music for many years.

“Among the records that were stolen were two sentimental collections from his grandfather and a dear friend who had passed away,” she says, noting the records had been moved into the trailer on the evening of Wednesday, March 6 for short-term storage.

Jim is afraid that whoever stole the trailer wasn’t expecting it to contain anything, and threw the records in a dumpster.

In a Facebook post, the trailer is described as having a cut-away on the passenger side that folds down as it was a former concession trailer. On the left-hand side door there is a faint outline of a Jimco towing decal (former owner).

Andrea emphasizes the couple’s deep gratitude for the community: “The amount of support we have received from the public has been amazing.”

If you have any information on the theft, you may email amcarter.46@gmail.com, no questions asked, or contact the Chase RCMP, file #2019-471, at 250-679-3221, or Crimestoppers at its 24/7 tip line at 1-800-222-8477.

