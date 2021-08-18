Bench warrant issued for Penticton man charged with arson

A garage was allegedly set on fire last August in downtown Penticton

A court bench warrant has been issued for a Penticton man charged with arson.

On Aug. 18, a Penticton court judge issued the warrant for Owen Winchester, 31, who is charged with arson in relation to inhabited property, arson damaged property and possession of incendiary material in connection to a garage fire on Martin Street, behind’s Theo’s last August.

On Aug. 30, 2020, the Penticton Fire Department asked RCMP to join them in investigating a structure fire on Martin Street. An attached garage had been deliberately set on fire, destroying the structure and all its contents, according to officials.

There were people in the attached home at the time of the fire. No one was injured.

Several weeks later, RCMP released surveillance footage that captured a suspect.

Soon after, and several tips later, police were able to make an arrest.

This is the second time this summer the court has issued a bench warrant for Winchester.

He is also facing a charge of breach of an undertaking on April 9, 2021.

