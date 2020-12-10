Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Beware fake text messages claiming COVID-19 test results

Real results only for those who register with health number

There have been text message scams trying to get bank information with promises of COVID-19 relief payments and other money-making tricks, and now there are reports of fake text messages claiming to report positive virus test results.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said Thursday he has heard reports of phone text messages purporting to give coronavirus test results. People awaiting results should be contacted only by public health staff with test results, he said. Positive test results are given priority by contact tracing staff.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control does deliver results by text message as well as by voice phone, but users have to register for the text service with their personal health number from a health card or driver’s licence.

“You can also confirm your positive test result and by signing up for the health gateway,” Dix said. “This is a trusted and secure source for your lab result. Instructions to sign up for the health gateway are on the BCCDC website.”

The gateway also requires registration, using the B.C. government’s mobile B.C. Services Card that can be added to a smartphone. Instructions for setting it up are here.

For results by phone, the BCCDC has a negative test result line at 1-833-707-2792, open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. B.C. public health has conducted 1.25 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, the vast majority coming back negative. There were 12,958 tests completed in the 24 hours to Dec. 9 alone, with 619 coming back positive.

RELATED: 28 COVID-19 deaths reported Dec. 10, highest so far

RELATED: B.C.’s earliest vaccines go to health care workers

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Snow forecast for the Okanagan
Next story
Interior Health reports 82 new cases of COVID-19

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 82 new cases of COVID-19

The total of cases in the region is now at 2,502

(Jessica Cousens photo)
Update: Single-lane traffic on Westside Road due to police incident

‘Road can be closed again at any time,’ AIM Roads says

The Coquihalla summit. (Contributed)
Snow forecast for the Okanagan

The Okanagan could see between 2 and 4 cm of snow on Friday

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
UPDATE: Kelowna 2021 preliminary budget approved with 4% tax increase, 8 new cops

Council managed to lower tax burden by moving certain costs to be funded by reserves

West Kelowna RCMP Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon speaks to mayor and council during a special budget meeting, Dec. 10. (City of West Kelowna)
Proposed 4.75 per cent tax increase for West Kelowna residents

LIVE: Mayor and council debating 2021-2025 Financial Plan in special council meeting

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 28 deaths due to COVID-19, 723 new cases

Majority of the deaths were people who live in care home facilities

McKinney Place now has 40 cases since the outbreak began on Sunday. (photo of McKinney Place taken in winter)
40 cases in five days at South Okanagan long-term care facility

Staffing levels held despite 13 infected, says IH

Parkview Elementary music teacher Kris Koenig directs Mrs. Peel’s Grade 3/4 class through their part of a school-wide Christmas concert that will be compiled into a video and streamed to parents. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Shuswap elementary school’s Christmas concert goes digital

Students’ songs are being recorded against a green screen and assembled into a complete play

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Beware fake text messages claiming COVID-19 test results

Real results only for those who register with health number

Robin Round, owner of the Valley’s Botanical Bliss Products, said the province’s decision to bar vendors selling non-food products from outdoor markets as a safety precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic is crushing her business, and others as well. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Non-food vendors ‘destroyed’ by banishment from B.C. farmers’ markets

‘They are…discriminating against the smallest of B.C. businesses under the guise of protecting us’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Erin Telley (nee Tranfield), originally from Oyama, B.C., is a scientist in Portugal, who was one of the first to collect an image of the novel coronavirus. (Contributed)
Okanagan scientist first to snap photo of COVID-19 in Portugal

‘Nowhere in the handbook of anything is: ‘how do you deal with a pandemic you don’t understand,’ she says

Traffic was backed up for a few kilometres on Hwy. 97 past Falkland toward Westwold. DriveBC reported the highway has been partially re-opened. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Lesser sentence for woman in North Okanagan shootout

Woman pleas guilty to one charge; sentenced to 12-month probation

RCMP released this photo of a vehicle of interest in their investigation into the hit and run death of 30-year-old Cameron Kerr, which occurred near Terrace, B.C. in the early hours of Nov. 18, 2018. The vehicle may belong to a person of interest who is from the Lower Mainland. (RCMP handout photo)
‘What if?’: RCMP ID persons of interest in fatal northern B.C. hit-and-run, no charges laid

Victim’s family hope persons of interest in Lower Mainland will come forward

Most Read