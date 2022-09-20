Lake Country Health received a $4,000 donation from Big White to support the Seniors Transportation Program (contributed)

Lake Country Health received a $4,000 donation from Big White to support the Seniors Transportation Program (contributed)

Big donation from Big White to support Lake Country seniors

The funds will assist in transporting seniors to and from appointments and errands

Lake Country Health received a helping hand from Big White Ski Resort.

Yesterday (Sept. 19), the resort and the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation gave $4,000 to the health office to assist seniors with transportation to medical appointments.

“Seniors have more medical appointments and costs then most of us, and they struggle with mobility issues making travel difficult. Our Seniors Transportation Program ensures isolated seniors get the help they need,” said executive director Melissa Scaman.

The funds will support the Seniors Transportation Program, rides that are provided by volunteers but has other rising costs, such as gas.

Michael J. Ballingall, the senior vice president of Big White Ski Resort said it’s known that the senior population is often on limited income and with the rise in fuel cost and travel expenses, getting around has become unattainable for some.

“Big White through the KGH Foundation, is proud to support the Lake Country Health Seniors Transportation Program and subsidize a portion of this cost so it doesn’t prevent seniors from seeking the medical treatment they require,” said Ballingall.

Anyone in Lake Country who needs assistants in getting to and from appointments and errands can contact Lake Country Health Office at 778-215-5247.

READ MORE: Okanagan search and rescue teams find man lost overnight in Kelowna backcountry

READ MORE: Dental-care legislation one of the first bills on the docket as parliament resumes

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HealthLake Country

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sentencing hearing begins for Dutch man convicted of extorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd

Just Posted

(Photo - @tayaahanson/Instagram)
Team Canada heading down under with some Kelowna flare

Lake Country Health received a $4,000 donation from Big White to support the Seniors Transportation Program (contributed)
Big donation from Big White to support Lake Country seniors

Lise Maurier (left) and friend were applauded for their bravery after rappelling down the side of the 18-storey Landmark office building in Kelowna in support of Easter Seals on Sept. 20, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Superheroes of all forms; Easter Seals Drop Zone on now in Kelowna

Carol Zanon is running for a seat on West Kelowna council. (Photo/Carol Zanon Facebook)
West Kelowna Votes 2022: Carol Zanon