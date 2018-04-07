Credit: Contributed

Big White holds fourth TELUS Kelowna Cup

The resort raised $32,564 to support amateur racing

TELUS and Big White Ski Resort Ltd. hosted the fourth annual TELUS Kelowna Cup in February raising $32,564 to support amateur racing through the Big White Ski Club and the world famous Nancy Greene Race League.

On April 5, Pyeongchang Winter Games Gold Medalist and Big White Ski Resort homegrown hero, Kelsey Serwa, presented the donation to the Big White Ski Club, said Big White in a news release.

Serwa and fellow Olympian, Ian Deans, were at the resort April 5 to 6 hosting a special ski cross camp for the young athletes of the Big White Ski Club. Both Serwa and Deans began their professional skiing careers as members of the Big White Ski Club, said Big White.

“We’re grateful for the support from TELUS for the Big White Ski Club and incredibly proud of the club’s history here at Big White,” said Josh Foster, director of snowsports for the resort. “The club continues to develop great young athletes and graduates of the club have gone on to do amazing things – including World Cup successes and of course, most notably, Kelsey Serwa’s Olympic silver and gold medal-winning performances.”

The Big White Ski Club plans to use these funds to help with new equipment to support their quality ski racing development programs for children aged 5 to 16, said Big White.

“Specifically, the new race equipment consists of gates, gate shafts, brush markers, bamboo and rope. The club also plans to acquire some Barry nets to enhance athlete safety on the side of the race training courses,” said Dave Willoughby, secretary of the Big White Ski Club.

Most Read