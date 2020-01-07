Big White restaurant hosting fundraiser for wildfires in Australia

Firefighters battle a fire near Bendalong, Australia, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Navy ships plucked hundreds of people from beaches and tens of thousands were urged to flee before hot, windy weather worsens Australia’s devastating wildfires. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Support is gathering a world away to help fight the fires in Australia.

On Jan. 15, The Blarney Stone Irish Tavern at Big White Resort is hosting a fundraiser to join in the effort to support Australians who have lost their homes and the firefighters combating the blazes throughout the continent.

READ MORE: Big White receives nearly a foot of snow

Big White is a home-away-from-home for many Australians who come to B.C. to experience the mountains and slopes that the Okanagan has to offer while working and living in the area.

Entry to the fundraiser is a $5 donation and $1 from every Australian beer purchased will be donated.

Blarney Stone hopes to donate the money to various charities in Australia to help the affected communities and wildlife.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.