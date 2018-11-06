Big White roads less slick, more salty

Cows had a taste of something they enjoyed Tuesday

  • Nov. 6, 2018 8:30 a.m.
  • News

It looks like some of Big White’s four legged residents are enjoying the telltale signs of winter’s arrival.

While they may be a bit chillier with the snow that’s fallen on local roads, the salt that’s been sprinkled on local roads to keep motorists safe has offered them something tasty.

READ ALSO: A MOOSE TRIPLE HIGH JUMP

“Cows are all over the road licking the salt…careful driving up or down,” reads a post on the Big White Community Village News Facebook page, from Nathalie Long.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

Previous story
Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend’s death
Next story
VIDEO: Field Of Crosses memorial erected in Kelowna’s City Park

Just Posted

New Kelowna council facing tough decisions says mayor

Eight returnees and one newcomer sworn into office Monday night

The musician shares her mystic sound with crowds while touring her second album

Folk-music mystic, Carly Dow has given even more of herself on stage… Continue reading

Big White roads less slick, more salty

Cows had a taste of something they enjoyed Tuesday

Two Kelowna schools eyed for enrolment review

Catchment zones considered for Black Mountain and Ellison elementary schools

The Beaches: rock-n-roll powerhouse

The musicians talk inspiration, growing up in the spotlight and one night stands

Your morning news in 90: Nov. 6, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Speed limits being reduced on 15 B.C. highways

Increased limits in 2014 showed increase in serious crashes

1 year later: Police pay tribute to B.C. officer killed in shootout

Davidson, 53, killed in line of duty in Abbotsford on Nov. 6, 2017

Kids hockey should be about fun, not scores: minor hockey groups

Hockey Canada recommends that players under the age of nine play half-ice games and that no score is kept

Facebook blocks 115 accounts ahead of US midterm elections

The social media company shut down 30 Facebook accounts and 85 Instagram accounts

Hergott: Be accurate in your claim

Lawyer Paul Hergott talks about fact verses fiction in a personal injury claim

Chicago Blackhawks fire coach after 6-6-3 start to season

The Chicago Blackhawks have fired coach Joel Quenneville after a 6-6-3 start to the season. He guided the team to Stanley Cup victories in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Canada could ratify new NAFTA even if U.S. tariffs stay put: Trudeau

In an interview with CNN, Trudeau says Canada still wants the tariffs lifted before the new version of NAFTA goes into effect.

Surrey council votes to terminate RCMP contract, revise transit link

Surrey’s new council voted unanimously Monday night to transition to a municipal force

Most Read