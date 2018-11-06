Big White roads less slick, more salty

It looks like some of Big White’s four legged residents are enjoying the telltale signs of winter’s arrival.
While they may be a bit chillier with the snow that’s fallen on local roads, the salt that’s been sprinkled on local roads to keep motorists safe has offered them something tasty.
READ ALSO: A MOOSE TRIPLE HIGH JUMP
“Cows are all over the road licking the salt…careful driving up or down,” reads a post on the Big White Community Village News Facebook page, from Nathalie Long.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.