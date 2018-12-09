Big White’s Big Reds Wine Festival grows in popularity

Big reds at Big White continue to grow in popularity.

The Big Reds Wine Festival at Big White Ski Resort, now in its 11th year hosted over 600 guests over the two nights event.

This year’s event boasted the largest selection yet ofhandcrafted wines, beers and ciders to sample. In total there were 154 wines, beers and ciders from 39 different Okanagan wineries and breweries.

Guests ranked their favourite winery and restaurant and this year’s People’s Choice Award winners are the Globe Cafe & Tapas Bar and Indigenous World Winery.

“We had an overwhelming response to attend from both consumers and the wine industry this year,” said Trevor Hanna, vice president of hospitality at Big White Ski Resort. “Culinary tourism is peaking with today’s destination guests and Big Reds has a great reputation for serving up an array of top B.C. wine producers along with showcasing the talented chefs from all our local restaurants.”

In response to the growing interest in culinary tourism, Big White Ski Resort has created the ultimate ski holiday for foodies from March 4 to 7. Gourmet Ski Week is an action packed four nights and three days of exhilarating on-hill action coupled with events that will not only quench your thirst for Okanagan Champagne Powder, but also refuel your soul with mouthwatering culinary experiences.

Tickets are available at bigwhite.com tickets are $699 per person including tax and gratuities.

