Black Mountain homicide victim identified as 27-year-old Kelowna man

The RCMP has identified Matthew Cholette as the victim of a homicide on Sunday night

The Kelowna RCMP has identified the man killed in a Sunday night (Dec. 13) homicide as 27-year-old Matthew Cholette.

RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services responded to a disturbance at a townhouse complex near Black Mountain on Highway 33 last Sunday night, arriving at the scene to find a body outside of a residence.

“This (identification) is being done in the hopes of advancing our investigation,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “We urge anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this crime to come forward and speak with major crime investigators immediately.”

The townhouse complex, called Margaret’s Landing, was built by Ki-Lo-Na Friendship Society with the support of BC Housing and the Aboriginal Housing Management Association, with construction completed and opened to tenants this fall.

A resident of the complex told Black Press Media on Monday morning he received a call from a neighbour that night complaining about excessive noise.

He went to the unit, where he found a trail of blood leading through the house to the driveway where he found the body lying in a pool of blood.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested at the scene. She has been released with no charge as officers continue to investigate.

READ MORE: RCMP arrest one after body discovered in Black Mountain

The RCMP said it appears to be an isolated incident.

Cholette was scheduled to appear in a Kelowna courtroom on an assault charge related to a January 2020 incident in Riske Creek, B.C. on Friday. He has an adult criminal history dating back to 2012 with several convictions including robbery and assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

