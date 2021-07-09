Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s what made headlines across the Okanagan-Shuswap area this week, from July 4 to 9

We’re back for another weekly roundup! Here’s what made headlines across the Okanagan-Shuswap area this week, from July 4 to 9.

Penticton gets a new Bitcoin ATM machine

Penticton has a new Bitcoin machine. The kiosk can be found at Rocky Store and gives residents access to cryptocurrency.

The machine was installed by HoneyBadger Inc., a company that has installed over 150 Bitcoin ATMs across Canada since 2016.

“We believe in making Bitcoin accessible to everyone,” said HoneyBadger general manager Mike Kitt.

“As Bitcoin becomes more mainstream, we want to ensure that people in small towns and local communities have access to this system and are able to participate in it.

SPCA personnel going behind evacuation lines in Lytton to rescue pets and livestock

BC SPCA went behind the evacuation lines in Lytton on July 8 to look for and any pets or farm animals that may have survived the devastating fire on June 30.

“We have been documenting all requests from animal owners since the fires broke out, and these requests are still coming in through our Call Centre and ESS,” said Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA. “It is our goal to get every animal out, but we are working with a one-day window, which is challenging.”

Missing hiker died in Manning Park, says mother

The family of missing hiker Jordan Naterer said he died in Manning Park. Earlier this week, Princeton RCMP confirmed human remains were found near where Jordan’s belongings were. The police did not confirm if the remains were of Jordan.

Three days after the discovery, his mother Josie wrote a short obituary on her Facebook page on July 7.

“Jordan’s final path was eventually determined,” it reads.

Jordan, 25, was last seen Oct. 10, 2020, after telling friends he was planning a solo overnight hike.

RCMP, SPCA investigate after dog found dead, tied to anchor in Shuswap Lake

Sicamous RCMP and the BC SPCA are investigating after a dog was found dead and tied to an anchor in Shuswap Lake. The dog was found on July 1. Police say it appeared the dog was intentionally made to drown.

“The large breed of dog was found near the shore and tied to an anchoring device which prevented the animal from reaching the shore or touching the bottom,” said Sgt. Murray McNeil.

Another line tied to the dog extended to the shore where it was tied to a pole.

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Trending Now