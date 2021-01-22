(Pixabay photo)

Black Press Weekly Roundup: Top headlines of the week

In case you missed it, here’s what made waves throughout the week

Here are this week’s top news items.

Police provide description of ‘inappropriately dressed’ man near South Okanagan middle school

Penticton RCMP is warning parents and the community around Skaha Lake Middle School about a man ‘inappropriate dressed’ seen around children.

The man is described as dark-skinned, heavy set and in his mid-30s driving a red, older model four-door car.

‘Just a blood bath’: Woman recounts finding victim during West Kelowna attempted murder trial

A two-week trial for Kevin Barrett has begun. Barrett is charged with attempting to kill his mother, leaving her on a forest service road in April 2019.

Alexandria Davies and Peter Hunt were driving in the backcountry to have a fire and collect garbage when they came upon Eleanor Holmes who was severely injured.

The trial will continue next week.

‘Cocaine bananas’ arrive at Kelowna grocery stores after mix up from Colombia: RCMP

Nearly two dozen bricks of cocaine in bananas were shipped to Central Okanagan grocers in February 2019.

The RCMP seized the drugs and working with the Canadian Border Service Agency, investigators confirmed the shipments originated in Colombia.

Kelowna RCMP’s Cpl. Jeff Carroll said he doesn’t believe the shipments were meant to end up in the Okanagan.

Good Samaritan turns in cash-filled wallet to Vernon Mounties

Chase D’Angelo lost his wallet full of cash from a recent job right before Christmas. He had no other work lined up so he didn’t know how he would pay his bills.

But a call from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP informed him that a Good Samaritan had dropped off his wallet at the detachment.

All his cash was still in it.

“They saved my hide… there are still good people in the world,” D’Angelo said.

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th president of the United States

Joe Biden, the newly sworn-in president of the United States, takes office in the middle of a worsening pandemic, economic woes and deep divisions.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Interior Health reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 and two new death in the region Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (Ben Hohenstatt/Juneau Empire)
79 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths reported in Interior Health

Both of Friday’s deaths were both recorded at long-term care homes

Events that help bring tourism industry businesses and service providers together to share promotional ideas is one of the key functions of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association. (Contributed)
Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association president of Glenn Mandziuk temporarily steps aside

There is a new president and chief executive officer at the helm… Continue reading

Big White Village on Dec. 16. (Big White photo)
11 more COVID-19 cases linked to Big White cluster

Interior Health provided an update on the cluster on Friday

Administrative headquarters for the Regional District of Central Okanagan in Kelowna. (File photo)
Tempers fly over a pricey picnic shelter in the North Westside

Lack of detail on $121,000 shelter expenditure further incites self-govenance wishes

Preliminary designs of the new West Kelowna city hall, which is about to begin the design phase. (City of West Kelowna)
West Kelowna to choose architect for design of new city hall, library

The project is projected to cost $18M by the time it is completed in winter, 2022

(Pixabay photo)
Sunnybank in Oliver. (Google Maps)
Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver reports third COVID-19 death

The facility currently has an outbreak with 35 cases attached to it

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam speaks during a daily briefing in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
31 cases of COVID-19 variants detected in Canada: Health officials

Dr. Theresa Tam made announces 13 more variant COVID-19 cases in Canada

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week file photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital surgical unit

Despite 6 South being a surgical unit, RIH said surgeries are continuing at the hospital

Daily COVID-19 cases reported to each B.C. health region, to Jan. 20, 2021. Island Health in blue, Northern Health green, Interior Health orange, Vancouver Coastal in red and Fraser Health in purple. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stays stable with 508 cases Friday

Vaccine delivered to more than 110,000 high-risk people

The District of Saanich’s communications team decided to take part in a viral trend on Thursday and photoshopped U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders into a staff meeting photo. (District of Saanich/Twitter)
Bernie Sanders makes guest appearance municipal staff meeting in B.C.

Vancouver Island firefighters jump on viral trend of photoshopped U.S. senator

After a Vernon resident tried to domesticate a pair of gopher snakes, BC Conservation Service reminded that it is against the law to keep wild animals in one’s possession. (Yuval Levy/Unsplash)
Wild gopher snakes aren’t pets: Vernon conservation officer

After resident kept two gopher snakes in his home, conservation reminds it’s illegal to domesticate wildlife

School District 57 headquarters in Prince George. (Mark Nielsen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter)
Prince George school district settles with sexual abuse victim

Terms were part of an out-of-court settlement reached with Michael Bruneau, nearly four years after he filed a lawsuit

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

