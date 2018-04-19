Bladder dam being installed in West Kelowna

The city is installing a bladder dam on the west side of Gellatly Road

The City of West Kelowna has begun the installation of a bladder dam on the west side of Gellatly Road, extending from the Cove Lakeside Resort to the bridge over Powers.

Gellatly Road will remain open but motorists may experience temporary delays throughout installation which is expected to take approximately two days, according to a city news release.

The bladder dam is a temporary installation but will be in place until the threat of creek flooding has passed, said the city. It is just one of several flood-prevention measures the city has put in place on Gellatly Road which flooded during the 2017 freshet. Rotary Trails Park remains closed and is a staging area for creek flood response equipment.

The public is asked to keep away from flood protection installations for their own safety.

With similar conditions to last year expected, including a higher-than-normal snowpack, the city is conducting creek flood prevention work and monitoring of the flood threat throughout the community, said the city.

Creekside homeowners who wish to protect their properties from possible flooding can find sand and sandbags available at the following locations:

· Kinsmen Works Yard – 3170 Shannon Lake Road

· Across the street from the Glenrosa Fire Station on Gates Road

· Across the street from the Rose Valley Fire Station on Westlake Road

· 4081 Hitchner Road – road end

· Kinsmen Works Yard driveway

· West Kelowna Yacht Club – 4111 Gellatly Road

Lakefront property owners are not being advised to put protective measures in place on their properties at this time.