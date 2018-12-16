Blasting at Upper Vineyard Estates to begin in new year

Blasting in the West Kelowna community will begin in January

Blasting is expected to resume during the first week of 2019 as part of the residential subdivision development in the Upper Vineyard Estates area.

The City of West Kelowna has issued the blasting permit to T & A rockworks to allow the continuation of works approved under a previous blasting permit. Works are expected to begin in early January 2019.

Activity will occur between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday as noted in the blasting company’s communication plan. As part of WorkSafeBC requirements, safety horns will sound before the blast and once the area is cleared. Vibration and air over pressure monitoring will be conducted during the blasting activity.

Those with questions or concerns should contact the blasting company at 250-765-4811 or email tarockworks@shaw.ca

