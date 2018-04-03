Blaze destroys home in McKinley Landing

A home is reportedly destroyed after a chimney fire broke out Tuesday night

What was first reported as a chimney fire soon turned into a massive blaze that reportedly destroyed a home in McKinley Landing.

More than five fire engines were called to the 4600 block of Bennett Road just after 8 p.m.

According to those on scene, there was no nearby fire hydrant and pumper trucks had to be brought in to extinguish the flames.

The chimney fire quickly spread to the roof of the home, calling for more pumper trucks to the scene.

Police and ambulance are reportedly at the incident. It is unclear if anyone was at home at the time of the blaze.

More to come.

