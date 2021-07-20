Fire at Shelter Bay Marina. BC Highway Cameras.

Fire at Shelter Bay Marina. BC Highway Cameras.

UPDATE: Boat fire at West Kelowna’s Shelter Bay Marina

The fire sparked just before noon on Tuesday

UPDATE: 12:25 p.m.

West Kelowna fire crews are on scene of a blaze that appears to have started near a boat where welding was possibly taking place at Shelter Bay Marina and then spread to grass.

____________

A boat is reportedly on fire at the Shelter Bay Marina off Campbell Road in West Kelowna.

The blaze sparked about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Flames from the boat fire were spreading to nearby grass.

Smoke can be seen rising from the marina for those driving along the W.R. Bennett Bridge.

More to come.

READ MORE: Crews continue to fight Brenda Creek wildfire, protect Westside power source

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

fireOkanagan

Previous story
Bear snacks on garbage in Okanagan
Next story
UPDATE: Public asked to stay off water as aircraft attack wildfire above Mara Lake

Just Posted

Fire at Shelter Bay Marina. BC Highway Cameras.
UPDATE: Boat fire at West Kelowna’s Shelter Bay Marina

A photo of the Brenda Creek fire from July 15. (Contributed/B.C. Wildfire Service)
Crews continue to fight Brenda Creek wildfire, protect Westside power source

The new Rockets coach hopes to bring his Alberta success to the Kelowna arena (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
Kelowna Rockets bring on new coach

(Photo/B.C. Wildfire Service)
UPDATE: July Mountain fire razes 760 hectares after a week of burning