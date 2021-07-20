UPDATE: Boat fire at West Kelowna’s Shelter Bay Marina

The fire sparked just before noon on Tuesday

UPDATE: 12:25 p.m.

West Kelowna fire crews are on scene of a blaze that appears to have started near a boat where welding was possibly taking place at Shelter Bay Marina and then spread to grass.

A boat caught fire at Dockside Marine Centre in West Kelowna. Looks it set into the bush as well. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/wX0ntLx65V — Paula Tran 陳寶拉 (@paulatr12) July 20, 2021

A boat is reportedly on fire at the Shelter Bay Marina off Campbell Road in West Kelowna.

The blaze sparked about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Flames from the boat fire were spreading to nearby grass.

Smoke can be seen rising from the marina for those driving along the W.R. Bennett Bridge.

