Bob Einstein, aka Super Dave Osborne, dies at 76

Many comedy stars were quick to pay tribute to the actor, who was also in Curb Your Enthusiasm

Comedy actor Bob Einstein has died at the age of 76.

Many around the world knew Einstein for his infamous portrayal of satirical stuntman Super Dave Osborne.

Later, he played Marty Funhouser in Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Einstein’s brother confirmed his death on Twitter Wednesday, calling him a “great brother, father and husband.”

R.I.P. My dear brother Bob Einstein. A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man. You will be missed forever. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) January 2, 2019

Others in the comedy world were quick to pay tribute. Sports Illustrated tweeted a video of Einstein from his Dave Osborne days.

R.I.P. Stewart Robert Einstein also known as stuntman 'Super Dave Osborne' Here's a clip of his first stunt pic.twitter.com/As8RSl1ymW — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 2, 2019

We lost a friend today. ♥️ thanks for all of the laughs on Curb Your Enthusiasm. Our love to Bob’s family. #BobEinstein #SuperDave. The comedy world will miss you. pic.twitter.com/aLIjq8LoVP — Cheryl Hines (@CherylHines) January 2, 2019

I’m in shock.

I knew him forever. ♥️to his loved ones. His long career is hard to match. His role on #curbyourenthusiasm was excruciatingly brilliant! Our cast and crew will be devastated.

He was so loved. He told me how much he loved LD and Curb. RIP buddy. ⁦@HBO⁩ pic.twitter.com/G8f5PoffuF — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) January 2, 2019

RIP Bob Einstein, one of the funniest people ever to have lived pic.twitter.com/UAPXy4khr8 — Darren Richman (@darrenrichman) January 2, 2019

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.