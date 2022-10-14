David Horsfall has been missing since Sept. 28. Photo RCMP

Body discovered in Princeton confirmed as missing man

No criminality in death of David Horsfall, says RCMP

The body of a man discovered along a Princeton trail Thursday, Oct. 13, has been confirmed as that of David Horsfall.

No criminality is suspected in the sudden death, said RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes.

Horsfall, a local resident, was reported last seen Sept. 28, walking along Granite Street. Police searched for him for two weeks.

His body was discovered on a trail leading from Sunset Avenue to The Hut, a local business on Highway 3.

