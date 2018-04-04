Body found in South Thompson River in Kamloops

— Kamloops this Week

Kamloops RCMP have confirmed a body was found in the South Thompson River on Wednesday.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said police were called after a resident reported finding the body partially submerged in the water in the 700-block of Shuswap Road, across the South Thompson River from Highland Road in Valleyview.

Shelkie said the body of a woman was pulled from the river in the afternoon. The report of the body was made just before 11 a.m.

“The identity of the woman has not been confirmed,” Shelkie said. “At this stage of the police investigation, it is not believed that a criminal offence occurred.”

Mounties and the coroner’s office are continuing their investigation.

