A man is presumed drowned after falling into the water at the downtown Kelowna marina Saturday evening. (Facebook)

A man is presumed drowned after falling into the water at the downtown Kelowna marina Saturday evening. (Facebook)

Body found of Surry man who drowned in Kelowna marina

He fell into the water in the evening of Aug. 13

The RCMP has recovered the body of a young Surry man who drowned in the Kelowna Marina of Okanagan Lake.

At 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 13, Kelowna RCMP responded to a call for to a man who fell into the water at the marina gas bar and did not resurface.

Kelowna officers, COSAR and the Kelowna Fire Department were on scene all evening searching for the man.

More to come.

READ MORE: Young Surrey man drowning victim in Kelowna

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking News

Previous story
B.C. man dies within sight of ambulance station with no paramedics available

Just Posted

A man is presumed drowned after falling into the water at the downtown Kelowna marina Saturday evening. (Facebook)
Body found of Surry man who drowned in Kelowna marina

Highway 97 crash is impacting traffic
West Kelowna Hwy 97 crash causing commuter delays

A small wildfire sparked Aug. 14 near Acadia Street in Kelowna (BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfire within Kelowna city limits extinguished

Screenshot from DriveBC of the road closure on Highway 33 (DriveBC)
Highway 33 southwest of Kelowna closed after crash