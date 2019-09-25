Body of missing woman found in Okanagan

COSAR, Vernon, Coldstream and Penticton members teamed up in the search efforts

The body of a 51-year-old woman reported missing was found.

The woman had been camping at the McCulloch Lake recreation site and was reportedly last seen Saturday afternoon. The woman’s family reported her missing to RCMP Tuesday night.

Members of the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team (COSAR), assisted by members of Penticton Search and Rescue searched the area Tuesday night and by Wednesday morning additional members from COSAR and Vernon Search and Rescue joined in the efforts.

With assistance from Coldstream Helicopters, the body of the missing woman was discovered around 9:30 a.m.

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are still investigating.

